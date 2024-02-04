ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Down 26.4 %

Shares of AEY opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $673,950.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 103.61% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 49,706 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.