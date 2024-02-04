ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Down 26.4 %
Shares of AEY opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $673,950.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 103.61% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ADDvantage Technologies Group
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.