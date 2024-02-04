Adrian Hargrave Buys 60,000 Shares of SEEEN plc (LON:SEEN) Stock

SEEEN plc (LON:SEEN – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Hargrave acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £3,000 ($3,813.88).

Shares of SEEN stock opened at GBX 4.87 ($0.06) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.23. SEEEN plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 6.65 ($0.08). The firm has a market cap of £4.55 million and a P/E ratio of -30.44.

SEEEN plc operates a social platform for sharing video micro-moments worldwide. The company offers JetStream, an AI video analysis process to media monitoring for videos; CreatorSuite, which enables customers to drive increased views and customer conversions; and Dialog-To-Clip, a plug-in generating efficiencies for video editing in Adobe Premiere Pro with AI driven in-video search.

