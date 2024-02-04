Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AEIS opened at $106.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.32. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $81.86 and a one year high of $126.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.07 and its 200-day moving average is $104.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 618 shares in the company, valued at $58,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 2,914 shares of company stock worth $286,339 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

