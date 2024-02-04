Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $2.74 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.10. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Melius Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $177.66 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $75.92 and a 12-month high of $184.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $287.06 billion, a PE ratio of 341.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,759,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

