Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Down to $39.67

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.67, but opened at $38.25. Affirm shares last traded at $39.23, with a volume of 2,146,863 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 13.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 3.72.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.65). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 52.58%. The business had revenue of $496.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $116,321,771.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,592,923 shares in the company, valued at $63,748,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,036,591 shares of company stock valued at $122,951,772. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

