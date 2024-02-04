Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in Aflac by 366.6% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 81,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. UBS Group raised their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.91.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,859 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.54 and its 200-day moving average is $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $86.20. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

