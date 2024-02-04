Ag Growth International Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $5.25 Per Share (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Desjardins upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ag Growth International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.20. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $5.62 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$76.28.

Shares of AFN opened at C$58.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -80.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$47.07 and a 1-year high of C$63.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.55.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.46 by C$0.16. Ag Growth International had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of C$410.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$426.10 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -83.33%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

