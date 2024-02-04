AGCO (AGCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect AGCO to post earnings of $4.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO opened at $122.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35. AGCO has a twelve month low of $109.81 and a twelve month high of $145.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGCO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGCO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 2,102.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,684,000 after purchasing an additional 693,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth about $95,107,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 770,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,181,000 after acquiring an additional 400,769 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 330.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 260,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,988,000 after acquiring an additional 199,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 751,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,574,000 after acquiring an additional 175,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.