agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research cut agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut agilon health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

AGL opened at $6.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.69. agilon health has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. Equities research analysts predict that agilon health will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke purchased 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $250,206.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,265.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 4,617.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,679,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 27.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 413,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after buying an additional 89,728 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 44.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 48.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 661,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after buying an additional 216,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 303,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after buying an additional 43,699 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

