Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,347 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.