Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 2.1% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $146.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $154.95.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total transaction of $8,794,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,444,033.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total transaction of $8,794,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,444,033.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,638,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,210,827.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,536,731 shares of company stock valued at $212,238,020. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.75.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

