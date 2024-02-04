Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.16.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $308.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

ALB opened at $114.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $293.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dohj LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $583,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 458.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in Albemarle by 430.7% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 43,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 34,994 shares during the period. USCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

