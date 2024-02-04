Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) & Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Financial Review

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) and Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Alibaba Group has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Just Eat Takeaway.com has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.2% of Alibaba Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Just Eat Takeaway.com shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alibaba Group 0 2 13 0 2.87 Just Eat Takeaway.com 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alibaba Group and Just Eat Takeaway.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Alibaba Group currently has a consensus price target of $119.80, suggesting a potential upside of 66.74%. Given Alibaba Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alibaba Group is more favorable than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Profitability

This table compares Alibaba Group and Just Eat Takeaway.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alibaba Group 14.49% 12.83% 8.13% Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alibaba Group and Just Eat Takeaway.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alibaba Group $126.49 billion 1.44 $10.60 billion $7.22 9.95 Just Eat Takeaway.com $5.86 billion 0.56 -$5.97 billion N/A N/A

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Summary

Alibaba Group beats Just Eat Takeaway.com on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It operates Taobao, a digital retail platform; Tmall, a third-party online and mobile commerce platform; Alimama, a monetization platform; 1688.com and Alibaba.com, which are online wholesale marketplaces; AliExpress, a retail marketplace; Lazada, Trendyol, and Daraz that are e-commerce platforms; Freshippo, a retail platform for groceries and fresh goods; and Tmall Global, an import e-commerce platform. The company also operates Cainiao Network logistic services platform; Ele.me, an on-demand delivery and local services platform; Koubei, a restaurant and local services guide platform; and Fliggy, an online travel platform. In addition, it offers pay-for-performance, in-feed, and display marketing services; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time online bidding marketing exchange. Further, the company provides elastic computing, storage, network, security, database, big data, and IoT services; and hardware, software license, software installation, and application development and maintenance services. Additionally, it operates Youku, an online video platform; Quark, a platform for information search, storage, and consumption; Alibaba Pictures and other content platforms that provide online videos, films, live events, news feeds, literature, music, and others; Amap, a mobile digital map, navigation, and real-time traffic information app; DingTalk, a business efficiency mobile app; and Tmall Genie smart speaker. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace in the Netherlands and internationally. It focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

