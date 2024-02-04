Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 179.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,819,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811,141 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.51% of Alight worth $19,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Alight by 36.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Alight alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ALIT. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alight from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet raised Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

Alight Stock Performance

NYSE:ALIT opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90. Alight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Alight had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Alight Profile

(Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.