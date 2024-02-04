Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $224,737.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of ALGT opened at $79.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.79. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $565.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.69 million. Analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.83.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

