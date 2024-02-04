Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$19.50

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AP.UN. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$27.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.31.

Shares of AP.UN opened at C$18.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.35. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of C$15.01 and a 52 week high of C$30.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -51.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.55, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

