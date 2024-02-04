Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Lowered to C$20.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AP.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$25.00 to C$24.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.31.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$18.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$19.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.55, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.27. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of C$15.01 and a 1 year high of C$30.54. The company has a market cap of C$2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

