Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.32. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $180.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. On average, analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $700.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.84 and a beta of 2.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $795,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,337,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,076,289.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael L. Pfeiffer sold 2,673 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $73,079.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,032.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $795,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,337,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,076,289.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 525.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

