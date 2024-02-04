Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,674 shares of company stock worth $25,994,026. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $143.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $155.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

