Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19, RTT News reports. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Amazon.com Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $171.81 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $172.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,853 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.