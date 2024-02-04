Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,305,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambev during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev during the third quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Ambev by 117.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ABEV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.86 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Ambev in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ambev in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambev currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.30.

Ambev Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.63 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1443 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.45%.

Ambev Profile

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.