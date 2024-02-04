American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 76.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,367 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 353,156 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 33.2% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 191.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,333,370 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $42,448,000 after buying an additional 2,190,456 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 324,789 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 32,501 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth about $1,443,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 63.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,966 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 51,878 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAL opened at $14.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AAL

American Airlines Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.