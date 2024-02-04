American Assets Trust (AAT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect American Assets Trust to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Assets Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $22.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.88. American Assets Trust has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Assets Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 544.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho boosted their target price on American Assets Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

