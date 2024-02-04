American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,551 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

American Electric Power stock opened at $78.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.14.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

