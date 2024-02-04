American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $221.54.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get American Tower alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMT

Institutional Trading of American Tower

American Tower Stock Down 2.5 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $193.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $225.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Free Report

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.