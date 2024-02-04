Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,801,151 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $390.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $374.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.84. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.09 and a 52 week high of $402.64.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.94 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

