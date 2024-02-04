AMETEK (AME) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect AMETEK to post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AME stock opened at $167.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.68 and its 200-day moving average is $155.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $131.52 and a 52 week high of $168.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in AMETEK by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

