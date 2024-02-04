Amgen (AMGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Amgen to post earnings of $4.70 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $323.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $325.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after buying an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,351,778,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 29.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,822,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $924,069,000 after purchasing an additional 872,399 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.58.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

