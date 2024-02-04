Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.58.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $323.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $325.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.02. The company has a market cap of $172.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

