AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $8.08 Per Share (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.13. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $8.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $853.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

NYSE AMN opened at $76.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $57.80 and a 12-month high of $112.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $1,086,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

