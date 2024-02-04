Analysts Issue Forecasts for California BanCorp’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CALB)

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of California BanCorp in a research note issued on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for California BanCorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for California BanCorp’s FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

CALB has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised California BanCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on California BanCorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

California BanCorp Price Performance

NASDAQ CALB opened at $24.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. California BanCorp has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $27.82.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 million. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 18.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California BanCorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of California BanCorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of California BanCorp by 55.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of California BanCorp by 9.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of California BanCorp by 68.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of California BanCorp during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other California BanCorp news, EVP Scott Alexander Myers sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $63,279.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,451. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

California BanCorp Company Profile

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

