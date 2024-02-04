Analysts Issue Forecasts for Midland States Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Midland States Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Midland States Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

MSBI opened at $25.46 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 36.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 90.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Midland States Bancorp

In other Midland States Bancorp news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $84,777.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $369,539.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $46,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $298,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $84,777.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,539.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,428 shares of company stock worth $192,045 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

