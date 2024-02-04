Analysts Offer Predictions for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.59 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.11. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $96.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.98 and its 200 day moving average is $86.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $97.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,566,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,105,000 after purchasing an additional 308,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,754,000 after acquiring an additional 69,018 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,778,000 after acquiring an additional 68,013 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,834,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,529,000 after purchasing an additional 230,068 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,882,000 after purchasing an additional 189,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $738,484.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,674.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 50,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $4,553,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445,352 shares in the company, valued at $40,317,716.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $738,484.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,201 shares in the company, valued at $176,674.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,077 shares of company stock worth $26,069,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.07%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.