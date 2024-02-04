Analysts Set Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Target Price at $24.50

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATSG shares. Susquehanna cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $950.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.89. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $523.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.70 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michael L. Berger bought 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $34,844.85. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 52,354 shares in the company, valued at $764,891.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

