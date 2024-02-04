Analysts Set Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) PT at $46.50

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $387,387.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 5.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 19.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Avnet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Avnet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avnet Price Performance

Avnet stock opened at $45.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.74. Avnet has a 52 week low of $39.64 and a 52 week high of $51.65.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. Avnet had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avnet will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.13%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

