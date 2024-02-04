Analysts Set Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Price Target at GBX 2,443.75

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLNGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,443.75 ($31.07).

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Derwent London in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,512 ($31.93) target price on the stock.

Derwent London Stock Down 0.9 %

DLN stock opened at GBX 2,056 ($26.14) on Thursday. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,766 ($22.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,750 ($34.96). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,224.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,057.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.96.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

