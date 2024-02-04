Analysts Set Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Price Target at GBX 2,443.75

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,443.75 ($31.07).
Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Derwent London in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,512 ($31.93) target price on the stock.
Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
