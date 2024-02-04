Analysts Set Expectations for Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Akebia Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.29). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akebia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $310.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.85. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $1.84.

In other news, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 24,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $40,842.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 711,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,111.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $78,101.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,128,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,576,523.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 24,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $40,842.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 711,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,111.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 54,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,666,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 73,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,319 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 282.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 102,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75,635 shares during the period. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

