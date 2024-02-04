Analysts Set Expectations for The Mosaic Company’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Mosaic in a report released on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.68 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.69. The consensus estimate for Mosaic’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mosaic’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.06.

Mosaic Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MOS stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $57.46.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 3,186.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

