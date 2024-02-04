Analysts Set First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) PT at $1,620.67

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,620.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,110.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,162 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,519.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,434.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,403.17. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $505.84 and a one year high of $1,552.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.84%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

