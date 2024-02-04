Analysts Set Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) PT at $16.82

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.82.

Several analysts recently commented on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PTEN

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.20 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 635.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 350.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.