Analysts Set Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Price Target at C$122.25

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$122.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on PD. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James set a C$137.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

TSE PD opened at C$80.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$81.95. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$56.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.49.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

