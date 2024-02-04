Analysts Set The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Target Price at $104.00

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTC. DA Davidson cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of TTC opened at $93.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.43. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Toro will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874 over the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toro in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

