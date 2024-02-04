Analysts Set UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Price Target at $73.40

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.80.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $75,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $75,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $76,532.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,569 shares of company stock valued at $349,890. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in UMB Financial by 646.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,596,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after buying an additional 2,248,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,449 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,586,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $37,184,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 847.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 485,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,542,000 after purchasing an additional 433,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $82.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day moving average is $70.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.84. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $50.68 and a 12 month high of $92.68.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.75%. UMB Financial’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.73%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

