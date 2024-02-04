Analyzing E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) & Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares E2open Parent and Mullen Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E2open Parent -202.58% 3.21% 1.90% Mullen Automotive N/A -427.00% -260.51%

Volatility and Risk

E2open Parent has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E2open Parent $652.22 million 1.79 -$648.70 million ($4.30) -0.89 Mullen Automotive $370,000.00 112.20 -$972.26 million ($53,814.27) 0.00

This table compares E2open Parent and Mullen Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

E2open Parent has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive. E2open Parent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mullen Automotive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of E2open Parent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for E2open Parent and Mullen Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E2open Parent 1 7 0 0 1.88 Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

E2open Parent currently has a consensus target price of $4.29, suggesting a potential upside of 12.49%. Given E2open Parent’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe E2open Parent is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

Summary

E2open Parent beats Mullen Automotive on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. It serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

