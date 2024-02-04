Analyzing GlucoTrack (GCTK) and Its Rivals

GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) is one of 220 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare GlucoTrack to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GlucoTrack and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlucoTrack 0 0 0 0 N/A GlucoTrack Competitors 1363 3824 7629 186 2.51

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 26.66%. Given GlucoTrack’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GlucoTrack has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GlucoTrack N/A -$4.43 million -0.58 GlucoTrack Competitors $920.10 million -$37.82 million -5.83

This table compares GlucoTrack and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GlucoTrack’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than GlucoTrack. GlucoTrack is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

GlucoTrack has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlucoTrack’s rivals have a beta of 1.45, suggesting that their average stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.3% of GlucoTrack shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of GlucoTrack shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GlucoTrack and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlucoTrack N/A -164.28% -120.25% GlucoTrack Competitors -765.71% -400.89% -32.81%

Summary

GlucoTrack rivals beat GlucoTrack on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

GlucoTrack Company Profile

GlucoTrack, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and commercializing non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a non-invasive blood glucose monitor that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain. The company was formerly known as Integrity Applications, Inc. and changed its name to GlucoTrack, Inc. in November 2021. GlucoTrack, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Or Yehuda, Israel.

