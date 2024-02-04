Analyzing Presbia (OTCMKTS:LENSF) & Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Presbia (OTCMKTS:LENSF – Get Free Report) and Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Presbia and Merit Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Presbia 0 0 0 0 N/A Merit Medical Systems 0 0 6 0 3.00

Merit Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $91.71, suggesting a potential upside of 15.64%. Given Merit Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Merit Medical Systems is more favorable than Presbia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

93.2% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 74.2% of Presbia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Presbia and Merit Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presbia N/A N/A N/A Merit Medical Systems 8.17% 14.71% 9.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Presbia and Merit Medical Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presbia N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Merit Medical Systems $1.15 billion 3.98 $74.52 million $1.73 45.84

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Presbia.

Volatility & Risk

Presbia has a beta of 5.91, meaning that its share price is 491% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats Presbia on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Presbia

Presbia PLC, an ophthalmic device company, develops and markets optical lens implants for treating presbyopia. The company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries, as well as accessories for procedures. It primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, Australia, Italy, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and Germany. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions. It also offers custom procedural solutions that include critical care products, disinfection protection systems, syringes, manifold kits, and trays and packs; coated tubes and wires; and sensor components for microelectromechanical systems. In addition, the company provides pulmonary products that consist of laser-cut tracheobronchial stents, over-the-wire and direct visualization delivery systems, and dilation balloons to endoscopically dilate strictures; gastroenterology products; and kits and accessories for endoscopy and bronchoscopy procedures. It sells its products to hospitals and alternate site-based physicians, technicians, and nurses through direct sales force, distributors, original equipment manufacturer partners, or custom procedure tray manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

