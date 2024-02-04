Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ARI opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 38.78, a quick ratio of 38.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -185.00 and a beta of 1.68. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $12.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.61%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently -2,333.33%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $458,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,202,178.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 84.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 154.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 131.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

