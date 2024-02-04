Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.02% and a net margin of 26.16%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $185.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. Apple has a one year low of $143.90 and a one year high of $199.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.65 and its 200-day moving average is $184.28.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.72.

View Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.