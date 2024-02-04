Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 163,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,779,000 after buying an additional 106,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 44,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV stock opened at $83.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.93. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Aptiv

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.