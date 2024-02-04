Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $83.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.85. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.